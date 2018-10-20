SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Samantha

Samantha was long-term residence of another Humane Society. She came to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society in hopes that with meeting new faces, she may also meet her new family. Samantha is 10 years old and she has lived with her friend Sylvester for nearly her whole life. Samantha and Sylvester can sometimes be caught grooming and playing with each other. Samantha is a social butterfly. She likes to follow staff around and talk to them. If you watch her close enough it looks like she is trying to flirt as she nudges the edge of the furniture and rubs her body against it. If you're looking to make your home complete with a cat then consider giving Samantha a home.