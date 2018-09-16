SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Sachi

Sachi is an 11-year-old large male Siamese cat.
He is a super senior who enjoys a quiet environment and to have his own space. He also likes to be talk to and pets.
Sachi spends most of his days lying by the window looking out and watching the world around him.
His favorite things to do are people watch and nap.
Sachi is looking for a quiet home, preferably one with an older family that has no children.
He is housed with other cats but does not interact with them. He keeps to himself and he has claimed the dresser under the window as his own.
