SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Pippa

Pippa is a shy girl who is unsure of most new things. She is looking for a home that is quiet, loving and patient. She has the want and curiosity to explore her room but is still hesitant to roam when there is a lot of activity. Pippa is a 4-year-old domestic short hair with the cutest pink nose. She is reserved for the most part but loves to have her body petted and her ears and chin scratched. She also likes kitty treats and will chow down whenever she has the chance. Help Pippa come out of her shell, come on over to say hello or possibly take her home.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic. Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Rd in Santa Maria. Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Call us at 805-349-3435.