SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Pete

Player of the Week: Vote for Jayson Garcia, Dominick Martinez, Kadin Byrne, Trevor Cole, Isaiah Gayfield, Donovan Miller or Adam Aldana
Jasmine Elizabeth Pearson
Raids on illegal cannabis grows in Tepusquet area net 1,500 plants
Gang life condemned during emotional sentencing in Pioneer Valley student murder case
Yolanda Sustaita Patlan
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.