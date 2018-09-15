Subscribe for 33¢ / day
SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Pete

Pete is a 2-year-old male, American Bulldog who weighs 71 pounds.

Pete has been on quite an adventure this past year. He first came to us in February and now he is back again. His family loved him very much. He had a toddler sister who he enjoyed being around. Pete misses being in a home and that is clear to see.

He can be somewhat shy to newcomers and it takes him a few minutes to warm up, but once he is comfortable he will flop over to tummy rubs and enjoy snuggles.

Pete will make a great family dog. He is sweet, loyal and will be your buddy forever.

All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food.

Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road, in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 

For more information, call 805-349-3435.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
