SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Penny

Penny is a 5½-year-old female, domestic long-haired cat, who weighs 12 pounds.
She is one of the staff favorites. She is very social, talkative and curious, and likes attention and to be a part of the action in her interaction room.
Unfortunately, this beauty has trouble with her kidneys and will require a special diet and future care, but for now she is not letting her health troubles hold her back.
She still has an amazing personality and is more than worth the extra attention she will require.
Check out www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 805-349-3435.