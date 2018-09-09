SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Patches

Patches is a male Chihuahua, who is about 7½ years old and weighs 17 pounds.
He is a wonderful dog. He is cautious of new people, but give him a moment and he turns into a curious spunky little guy.
Patches has quite the personality, too!
He also loves to run around the play yard to explore and sniff everything.
Although Patches lived with another dog, he does have a case of “little dog” syndrome so he does best with playmates his own size.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food.
Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road, in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.