SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Missy

Missy is a 14½-year-old female domestic short-haired cat, who weighs about 10 pounds.
She'll show you that age is just a number.
When you meet this playful and friendly girl, you will not believe her age.
Unfortunately, Missy was surrendered to the shelter during her golden years, and she's now looking for that family who will give her an amazing retirement.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic.
Check out www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.