SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Mick Tux

Mick Tux is a 3-year-old male domestic short-haired cat, who weighs 12 pounds.

He is an absolute sweetheart and needs someone willing to work with him to bring him out of his shell.

Very friendly with humans but not keen on other cats, Mick Tux would do best in a home where he is king of the castle.

Come by today and get this guy out of hiding. He is worth every bit of your time.

All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic.

Check out www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information, call 805-349-3435.
