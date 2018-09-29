SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Mel

Mel is a female domestic short-haired cat, who is almost 8 years old. She weighs 12 pounds.
She is a super senior with looks to kill. She has the pinkest nose we have ever seen and a black patch on her chin that looks like a beauty mark.
Mel’s former owners said that she is a playful kitty who likes to climb her cat tree and play with feather toys.
It may be best if she was the only cat or adopted with her brother Bj. Both have been at the shelter since August.
