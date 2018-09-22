SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Joaquin

Joaquin is a 4-year-old male husky, who weighs 64 pounds.
He is a handsome, active and fun-loving dog. He loves to run to all corners of the play yard and acts like a huge goofball.
Upon meeting him, he can be a bit shy but give him some time and he will change his personality.
Joaquin is very friendly toward people and sometimes does not mind other dogs, but it would be best to have a meet and greet with any potential doggie housemates.
He would be great in an active home, one that will play with him and take him on adventures.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food.
Check out our website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road, in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.