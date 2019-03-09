SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Eeyore

Eeyore is a 9½-year-old male pit bull terrier, who weighs 63 pounds.
Eeyore may be named after Winnie the Pooh's sad friend, but he is far from depressed.
Despite his skin allergies, he trots around happily and greets everyone he meets with a wagging tail. He is curious and playful with other dogs.
Eeyore does share some characteristics with his namesake, however: They are both wise and loyal.
All animals are examined by our veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic.
Check out the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society website at www.smvhs.org and visit us at 1687 W. Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, call 805-349-3435.