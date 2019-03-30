SMVHS Pet of the Week -- Doc

Doc is a 4½-year-old female domestic long-haired cat, who weighs 9 pounds.
She is an independent cat and enjoys the simple things in, life like a comfy bed, yummy treats and to be talked to.
Doc is looking for a home that will allow her to be herself. She enjoys her alone time but will walk up to people when she is ready for love.
If you come to Doc’s room, sit on the couch with treats and you will see this girl come out for attention.
All animals are examined by the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society veterinarian, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Everyone goes home with a free bag of pet food and free pet health exam by a participating partner clinic.
