There is a reason Bear’s name is Bear; it is because he is so big and fluffy just like a teddy bear. He enjoys affection, snuggles, tummy pets and body scratches. Bear also likes to sing and he is not too shabby at it! This big pup only wants the simple things in life, walks around the neighborhood, a nice soft bed to lay in and lots of petting. Our “teddy Bear” is looking for his cuddle buddy, his next best friend. Ask to meet Bear and you’ll see for yourself how much love and affection Bear has inside of him.
Sadie is a 7 year-old domestic long hair with a mellow and loving personality. She would make a wonderful companion for anyone who is looking for a lap cat or a feline that can express love. She will purr, rub against your leg, meow, and roll on her tummy to express herself. She really is one perfect cat. Get your kitty fix in and visit Sadie soon!
