The Santa Maria Police Explorers participated in the California Highway Patrol State Capitol Explorer Challenge in Sacramento.
Santa Maria Police Explorers Frankie Lemus, Narellah Carrasco, Randy Gonzalez, Lorenzo Morelos, Yerlin Heredia, Kevin Pulido, Edgar Garcia, Junior Nogalez and Raul Chavez participated in multiple law enforcement scenarios, including High Risk Vehicle Stop, Family Disturbance, Obstacle Course, Officer Ambush, Active Shooter, DUI Investigation, Crime Scene Investigation, Courtroom Testimony, Traffic Stop, Vehicle Search and Suspicious Person.
The competition included 50 teams and 368 law enforcement explorers from various agencies from Northern and Southern California.
While in Sacramento, the Explorers visited the State Capitol and the Police Officer Memorial.