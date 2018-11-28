Try 1 month for 99¢
Chris and Gwenyth
Chris and Gwenyth

 Jeanne Sparks

Chris and Gwenyth are two white and brown Shorthaired rabbits about five years old. They have been patiently waiting at the Santa Maria Animal Center for forever homes since February 2016.

If you would like to meet them, or to consider other pets to adopt, the shelter has dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters that can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 805-934-6119.

Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc

