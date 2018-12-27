Toby is a black, domestic shorthair cat, about 14 years old. He has been at the Santa Maria Animal Center since Aug. 4 and would love to find his forever home.
If you would like to meet Toby, or to consider other pets to adopt, the county shelter has dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters that can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at www.countyofsb.org/animal.