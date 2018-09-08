SMAC Pet of the Week -- Speedy

Speedy is a male guinea pig who loves to be petted. He has played a fatherly role to other guinea pigs.
Speedy is available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center, which also has three other guinea pigs, a rat and a budgerigar bird in need of homes right now.
Dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc.
For more information, call 805-934-6119.