Roxy is a friendly, playful pit bull mix, who about 9 years old.
She was taken to the Santa Maria Animal Center by her owner in June of last year because they were moving.
Roxy friendly with men, women, children, dogs and cats. She enjoys walks, car rides and even baths. She even gives kisses.
She would really like to be in a home where she can give a lot of affection to her family.
Would you like to meet Roxy?
Come to the animal shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria to spend some time getting to know him or the other dogs looking for homes. Staff or a volunteer can get him into a play area with you so you can get to know him.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.