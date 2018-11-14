Roxy is a tan pit bull terrier mix, about 8 years old. She has been at the shelter since June 22 and would like to find her forever home.
If you would like to meet Roxy, or to consider other pets to adopt, the county shelter has dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters that can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc