Try 3 months for $3
SMAC Pet of the Week -- Romeo

Romeo is a tan and brown Chinese shar-pei mix, who is about 11 years old.

He’s athletic and enjoys walks.

He knows “sit,” “shake” and “other paw.”

Romeo loves back scratches.

He has gotten to know some of the dogs at the shelter and enjoys playing with them. The 66-pound dog would do best in a home without children.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Would you like to meet Romeo?

Come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria to spend time getting to know him or the other dogs looking for homes. Staff or a volunteer can get him into a play area with you so you can get to know him.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0