SMAC Pet of the Week -- Romeo

Romeo is a tan and brown Chinese shar-pei mix, who is about 11 years old.
He’s athletic and enjoys walks.
He knows “sit,” “shake” and “other paw.”
Romeo loves back scratches.
He has gotten to know some of the dogs at the shelter and enjoys playing with them. The 66-pound dog would do best in a home without children.
Would you like to meet Romeo?
Come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria to spend time getting to know him or the other dogs looking for homes. Staff or a volunteer can get him into a play area with you so you can get to know him.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc