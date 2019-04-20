{{featured_button_text}}
SMAC Pet of the Week -- Pharrah

Pharrah could really use a forever home.

The tan pit bull was brought to the Santa Maria Animal Center last year by her owner,  who was living in a car and tearfully gave her up because the weather became too hot to keep the dog in the car.

Then, the 4-year-old girl was adopted by a family with children, and she seemed to have it made. She loved to play. She was gentle when she played, even with young children. She plays well with both people and dogs, and likes riding in the back of a truck.

But her new family said they didn’t have enough time for her.

Now she is looking for a forever family that will have time to enjoy her youthful exuberance and loving personality.

Do you have a place in your heart for Pharrah?

Come to the animal shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria to spend some time getting to know her or the other dogs looking for homes. Staff or a volunteer can get her into a play area with you so you can get to know her.

Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119.

Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc
