SMAC Pet of the Week -- Pepita

Pepita is a tan, smooth-coated Chihuahua, who is about 6 years old.
She is sweet and timid.
Pepita and many other small dogs are currently available at the Santa Maria Animal Center, as well as large dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters.
These animals can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc