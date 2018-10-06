Try 1 month for 99¢
SMAC Pet of the Week -- Osito

Osito is a long-haired, brown and white dachshund and Chihuahua mix, who is about 9 months old.

He has been at the Santa Maria Animal Center since Sep. 26. 

Osito is a sweet puppy.

Dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc

For more information, call 805-934-6119.

 Jeanne Sparks, Contributed photo
