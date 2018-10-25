SMAC Pet of the Week - Mavrick

Mavrick is a tan and seal point domestic shorthair cat. He has been at the Santa Maria Animal Center since Sept. 6. He would like a forever home.
If you would like to meet Mavrick, or consider other pets to adopt, the county shelter has dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters that can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (805) 934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc