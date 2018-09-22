SMAC Pet of the Week -- Lady

Lady is a black and tan German shepherd about 3 years old whose owners could no longer keep her because they moved to a new place that does not allow dogs.
She is playful and affectionate and likes to play with a variety of toys.
Dogs, cats, bunnies and roosters can be adopted from the county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/animalcare.sbc.