SMAC Pet of the Week -- Julie

Julie is a friendly, 1-year-old German shepherd with soft, black fur.
She was surrendered to the county shelter by her owners because they have a new baby and do not have enough time for her.
Julie is quiet, playful and likes to chase and play with a variety of toys.
She is friendly with men, women, children and dogs. She has not been around cats.
She is house trained, and knows the commands “sit” and “high five.”
The shelter currently has several German shepherds looking for homes, so if Julie is not for you, perhaps you’ll find another you like.
Stop by the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc