SMAC Pet of the Week -- Gunner

Gunner is a yellow Labrador retriever, who is about 3 years old.
He is energetic and friendly.
Would you like to meet Gunner?
Come to the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria to spend some time getting to know him or the other dogs looking for homes.
Staff or a volunteer can get him into a play area with you so you can get to know him.
Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-934-6119.
Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc.