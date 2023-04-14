The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club will hold this year's Senior Prom with the theme "Putting on the Ritz," on May 7.
Featuring Riptide Big Band and vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting, the swinging good time will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., in Santa Maria.
The Senior Prom is free, and funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.
Grab your prom date and “put on your ritz” with the band and local seniors from our Santa Maria area high schools in celebrating this year’s event, which is open to the public — club membership is not required.
All state and county guidelines will be followed at city Facilities. For more information about the dance or the band, call Judy at (775) 813-5186.
The Riptide Big Band is a 16-piece band with vocals, under the direction of Judy Lindquist. Riptide plays danceable music from the 20s through 70s. For more information about the band visit the website RiptideBB.com.