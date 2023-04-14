The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club will hold this year's Senior Prom with the theme "Putting on the Ritz," on May 7.

Featuring Riptide Big Band and vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting, the swinging good time will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., in Santa Maria.

The Senior Prom is free, and funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.

