About 350 people attended the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 2018 Community Leaders Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Dec. 7. The annual event recognizes foundation donors and volunteers.
Speakers included Montecito Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis, and Miguel Cruz, a Scholarship Foundation recipient and student at California State University Channel Islands. Foundation Board Chair Don Logan also addressed attendees.
Cruz, an aspiring social worker, remarked: “I wish to thank the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and all the donors investing in the future of this country. Around this room we can see shining examples of the goodness and generosity of human kindness. I applaud you all. And I applaud the students making the most of your generous support.”
In May, the Foundation awarded $8.32 million to 2,620 students throughout Santa Barbara County.
The foundation is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having awarded in excess of $108 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. The foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.