Santa Ynez Valley Touch-A-Truck event drives support for Bethania Preschool

Despite cloudy skies that threatened rain on Saturday afternoon, the 5th annual Santa Ynez Valley Touch-A-Truck community event went off without a hitch.
Attracting dozens of families with a curiosity for machines of all sizes, the function which benefited Bethania Preschool and its afterschool programs, featured three parking lots full of oversized equipment, cars, tractors and family-fun activities.
Children and parents alike had a chance to size-up a cement truck, an armored truck, a garbage truck, big rigs with grand attachments and a fire truck attended to by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Machinery operators opened their driver's seat doors to offer eager "truck-touchers" the chance to climb behind the wheel, honk horns, blare sirens and experience the world from greater heights.
There to help celebrate the occasion was a face painting booth, Cottage Health Bike Safety educator and AYSO Soccer information associate. Tower Pizza and Kona Ice also were on-hand to keep guests nourished.
At the conclusion of the event, vehicle entrant Karli Lundberg of Babe Farms drew Teri Bontrager's winning ticket for this year's quilt raffle, a creation handmade by Bethania Preschool board member Kathy Walsh.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
A small hot shot attendee, Owen Maher, 2, of Buellton, stands in amazement at the full-sized fire engine featured at the 5th annual Santa Ynez Valley Touch a Truck event on Saturday.