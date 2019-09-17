Held at the newly redesigned Jacobsen arena, entrants competed against each other in seven different events for points and a chance at a cash purse. including bull riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, bareback bronc, team roping, barrel racing and steer racing.
Junior barrel racing and breakaway roping were also featured.
Taking home the 'All-around Cowboy' title was C.J. DeForest Jr. of Hollister, California, winning $2,106 for capturing points in the tie-down roping and team-roping events, according to ProRodeo's website.
2019 rodeo results: All-around cowboy: C.J. DeForest Jr., $2,106, tie-down roping and team roping. Bareback riding: 1. Tre Hosley, 65 points on Empire Rodeo's Phantom, $1,184; no other qualified rides. Steer wrestling: 1. Logan Trumbo, 6.5 seconds, $1,062; 2. Josh Garner, 7.4, $797; 3. Scott Radelfinger, 8.6, $531; 4. Chauncey McClain, 9.6, $266. Team roping: 1. Clay Ruiz/Brent Lockett, 5.3 seconds, $1,261 each; 2. C.J. DeForest Jr./Andy Holcomb, 5.5, $1,043; 3. Ryan Reed/Wyatt Hansen, 6.1, $826; 4. C.R. Wilken/Monty Joe Petska, 6.3, $609; 5. Blaine Linaweaver/Wade Hooker, 6.5, $391; 6. Cutter Machado/Bob Brown, 8.0, $217. Saddle bronc riding: 1. Wade Brown, 78.5 points on Empire Rodeo's Freckles, $902; 2. Joaquin Real, 77, $677; 3. Cameron Messier, 74, $451; 4. Justin Lawrence, 73.5, $226. Tie-down roping: 1. C.J. DeForest Jr., 10.1 seconds, $1,062; 2. Dylan Dishion, 17.2, $797; 3. Doyle Hoskins, 19.5, $531; 4. Taylor Pursley, 26.2, $266. Barrel racing: 1. Debbie Langdon, 17.98 seconds, $826; 2. Deb Guelly, 18.18, $718; 3. Lyndee Stairs, 18.27, $610; 4. Stacy Hampton, 18.30, $503; 5. Erin Ricotti, 18.50, $395; 6. (tie) Linda Vick and Kathy Petska, 18.53, $233 each; 8. Kelsey Cadwell, 18.54, $72. Bull riding: *1. Logun Gulden, 70 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Big Jake, $2,553; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money). Total payoff: $25,405. Stock contractor: Empire Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Hi Lo ProRodeo. Rodeo secretary: Susie Mills. Officials: Mike Jones and Bill Pacheco. Timers: Sharon Bernhard and Susie Mills. Announcer: Doc Boene' Bunn. Bullfighters: AJ Lutz and Dwayne Hargo. Flankman: Alonso Gallego. Chute bosses: Elliot French and Adam Teixeira. Pickup men: Danny Leslie, Cooper DeWitt and Milo Dewitt. Photographers: Andrea Kaus, Gene Hyder and Stuart Hagen. Music director: Teflon Harlston.
Debbie Langdon of Mira Loma, took first in barrel racing with a time of 17.98 seconds that earned her a $826 payday.
Event hosts Jacobsen Dairy Equine Center wrote a social media
post on Monday morning, expressing their excitement over the event's success.
"I want to take a moment to thank everyone for a successful weekend! Contestants, sponsors, volunteers, and spectators, thank you! Thank you for your time, support and efforts. It was truly an arena record setting weekend 😉 A big shout out to
Fat Cat Welding for building and designing the gorgeous arena and all the hard work that has gone into getting the facility ready for the rodeo and Rod Jacobsen for being the man that made all this possible! The second annual Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country Rodeo was a success. We look forward to seeing y’all again next year!"
The money raised last year at the inaugural Wine Country rodeo event benefited the
Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center, and this year, according to Wine Country Rodeo committee secretary, Robin Hardin, the Santa Ynez Valley Western Heritage Foundation will be the recipients.
The Foundation, which was established this year, will support local youth programs throughout the Valley and help to maintain the region's 200 years of western heritage, Hardin said.
"It's been almost 50 years since the last pro rodeo took place here in the Valley," Hardin said, adding, "we want to bring it back."
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
Local archives show that a Santa Ynez Valley Rodeo Association was formed on Aug. 4, 1939, with Buster Wolf as president and Herbert Daily, secretary.
The association held its first rodeo on Sept. 24, 1939, at the Glenn Buell Ranch in Buellton. Thirty-six years later, the Valley's first junior rodeo association was formed in 1975.
Though it's not the Valley's "first rodeo," and with a second successful event under their belts, Hardin said the young rodeo committee understands that they still have their work cut out for them.
"It's difficult to pull together since we're still a new committee but we really want it to grow," she said. "We're hoping to make it an annual event for the community."
Photos: Boosters pony up to help Hancock Rodeo
082419 AHC Rodeo 02.JPG
Jim Glines, fundraising committee chairman for Hancock Boosters, and Erin Krier, who is directing the college’s rodeo program, pose for a photo at Saturday's inaugural Hancock Rodeo dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 01.JPG
Hancock College team member Kathleen Merrill, center, and Lynne Wisz, serve dinner at Saturday's inaugural Hancock Rodeo dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 06.JPG
From left, Santa Maria Elks Chairman of the Board Luis Rodriguez, Community Bank of Santa Maria Chairman of the Board Jim Glines and Elks Exalted Ruler Tony Campas greet guests at Saturday's inaugural Hancock College Rodeo dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 08.JPG
A professional boxing glove, signed by five former world heavyweight boxing champions, including Muhammad Ali, is on display before being auctioned off at Saturday's dinner and auction for the benefit of Hancock College rodeo.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 05.JPG
People look over silent auction items at Saturday's inaugural Hancock Rodeo dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 03.JPG
An autographed LA Lakers LeBron James game shirt and autographed Lakers 2018-19 basketball was among the items up for bid at Saturday's Hancock rodeo fundraising dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 07.JPG
Hancock College's legendary former men's basketball coach Bob White takes photos of the people and auction items at Saturday's Hancock rodeo fundraising dinner and auction.
Elliott Stern, Staff
082419 AHC Rodeo 04.JPG
The crowd settles in for dinner at Saturday night's Hancock Rodeo fundraising dinner and auction at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. About 250 were on hand to support Hancock rodeo.
Elliott Stern, Staff
Photos: Local cowboys, cowgirls in the spotlight on the final day of the 76th annual Elks Rodeo
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 01.jpg
Lefty Holman rides saddle bronc Cruel Intentions to an 84.5 point ride during Sunday's finale of the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Holman and Mitch Pollock tied for first place.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 03.jpg
Wyatt Denny rides Misplaced Insanity during Sunday's Santa Maria Elks Rodeo action at the Unocal Event Center. Denny and Misplaced Insanity teamed up for an 80 point ride.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 02.jpg
Roy Branco gets off his horse to tie down a calf during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 04.jpg
Kevin Lusk rides bareback during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday on the final days of the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 05.jpg
Whiplash Grimshaw wrestles a steer during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday,
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 07.jpg
Will Centoni rides Black Kat during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 06.jpg
Mason Mardecish competes in saddle bronc during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 10.jpg
Bob and Ryan Browder participate in the Elks Team Roping on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 09.jpg
Abi Price competes in barrel racing during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday at the Unocal Event Center.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 08.jpg
Jaycee Spence takes part in breakaway roping during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 11.jpg
Karen, left, and Glen Teixeira take part in the Elks Team Roping competition on Sunday on the final day of the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 13.jpg
DJ Stoneburner of Santa Maria can't stay on top of Wicked Dream during the saddle bronc competition during championship Sunday at the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 12.jpg
Blake Teixeira and Wyatt Cox participate in team roping on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 15.jpg
Dolli Lautaret of Kingman Arizona competes in barrel racing during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 14.jpg
Lyndee Stairs competes in barrel racing during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 16.jpg
Laci Lowrey of San Luis Obispo competes in breakaway roping during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 18.jpg
DJ Parker of Hollister ropes a calf during the tie down roping competition Sunday at the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 17.jpg
Austin Foss rides Lil Red Hawk during Sunday's bareback competition on the final day of the 76th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Foss had an 88.5 point ride to win his second straight Santa Maria championship.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 19.jpg
Clayton Biglow rides Lil Josy to second place, with an 87.5 point ride Sunday during Elks Rodeo action.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 20.jpg
Trenton Montero leaves the chute during the bareback riding competition Sunday at the Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 23.jpg
PRCA team roping competitors took the arena on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 22.jpg
Trenton Montero rides Colt 45 during saddle bronc riding Sunday at the Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 21.jpg
Chelsey Bushnell, the assistant coach of the Cal Poly rodeo team, competes in breakaway roping during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday. Bushnell's 3.1 second run was goof for a tie for first place with Liz Hirdes.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 24.jpg
Dillon Hushour of Madera wrestles a steer during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 26.jpg
Cowboys took cover when bucking broncs chose not to cooperate during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 25.jpg
Mason Mardesich gets bucked of his horse during saddle bron action Sunday at the Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 28.jpg
Tim Ditrich competes in saddle bronc riding during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 27.jpg
Cameron Messier rides Hat Stomper during saddle bronc riding at the Elks Rodeo on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 29.jpg
Ryle Smith competes in tie down roping during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 31.jpg
Cody Collins ropes a calf during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 30.jpg
Colton Farquer gets ready to rope a calf during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 33.jpg
A rodeo bullfighter gets ready to rescue a fallen bull rider during Elks Rodeo action on Sunday.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 32.jpg
Kaitlyn Andersen of San Luis Obispo competes in breakaway roping Sunday at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 34.jpg
Christopher Byrd takes a bull ride during 2019 Elks Rodeo action.
Peter Klein, Contributor
060219 Elks Rodeo Sunday 35.jpg
Colby Demo leaves chute during the bull riding competition Sunday at the Elks Rodeo.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.