Santa Ynez Valley Foundation board members Hayley Firestone and Dennis Patrick hosted "Celebration of the Valley," a charitable event honoring local nonprofits, community organizations and aspiring college students, at Zaca Creek Ranch in the hills above Buellton on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The foundation reports that close to 100 guests attended the late afternoon event catered by Frank Ostini of The Hitching Post with entertainment by Bear Redell.
During dinner, Firestone, the Foundation's board president, explained to guests that donating to the Foundation was like planting an acorn and watching it grow from a sapling into a strong oak.
Firestone said that when her family moved to the Valley in 1972, they began a tradition of collecting fallen acorns, soaking them for a few days, planting them and watching them grow.
With plastic pots containing saplings decorating the front of the stage, Firestone said, “Stu Gildred founded this organization in 1991. Like the acorns, the Foundation cannot survive without the ‘watering’ and care from all of us.”
Intended to inspire positivity throughout the Valley, the Foundation has created the social media hashtag #SYVPROUD and encourages locals to use it.
For more information about the Foundation and to donate, visit https://www.syvalleyfoundation.org/ or contact Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net.
