Santa Maria Valley Physical Therapy Group hosted its 11th annual Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament to support Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties on April 6.
A day of golf was enjoyed by 140 participants at the Santa Maria Golf Club, including a hosted reception, dinner and lively auction raising over $100,000.
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties' mission is granting wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The positive experience a granted wish provides can make all the difference in a child’s course of treatment.
Wishes are more than just a nice thing; they give children courage to continue to fight and hope for the future.
“I am honored to work for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical medical conditions,” says Ernesto Casillas, director of development. “It is very rewarding to help support these brave kids and their families as they battle through some very challenging times and grant them a special wish that gives them hope.”
The tournament was organized and led by longtime Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties supporters Karen and Jared Bailey.
“We are honored to support Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties through Golf for Wishes for over 10 years. Our goal is to help grant the wishes of children fighting critical illnesses and it is an important cause to Santa Maria Valley Physical Therapist Group, my family and all the supporters you see here today,” Jared Bailey said.
Through their generosity and commitment to Make-A-Wish, Karen and Jared Bailey have inspired many of their family and friends to support this important cause including their daughter Paige Bailey, who began her very own Make-A-Wish Club at Righetti High School with the goal of raising enough funds to grant the wish of one child.
Paige and her club accomplished that goal Friday night thanks to the funds raised through a sweet dessert auction. Many more children will receive a wish this year because of the efforts of Jared Bailey and contributions from our dedicated community.