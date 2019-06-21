To see Gwen's true personality, you need to meet her outside of her kennel. Out in the yard or on a walk, you'll soon discover that this beautiful, charming, mellow, sweet girl has so much to offer. She not only is easy to walk, but so affectionate, giving kisses freely to those who spend time with her.
She may need a few minutes to warm up to you, but once she does, she will be your best buddy. She loves people. She loves life. But she needs to be your only dog. Won't you ask to meet Gwen today and give her a chance to show you how special she is.
Gwen is a gray and white pit bull terrier, about 2.5 years old. Come and meet her at the Santa Maria Animal center today. The county shelter at 548 W. Foster Road is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 805-934-6119. Also find adoptable animals online at http://www.countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc