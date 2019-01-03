Santa Maria Town Center honors the holiday tradition of giving this season by partnering with The Salvation Army and providing special gifts to local families in need.
Five lucky families were presented with Christmas stockings filled with over a dozen gift cards from the Santa Maria Town Center in the amount of $1000 on Dec. 20. The gift cards were from the mall’s growing list of stores including Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Justice, Rue 21, Hibbett Sports, Journeys, Foot Locker, Hot Dog on a Stick, Subway, and Gina’s Piece of Cake.
This latest giveaway comes after a streak of big winners this holiday season at the mall. Black Friday was celebrated with over $10,000 of gift certificates given away, including one “Mega-Winner” of a $5,000 gift card package.
According to Marketing Manager Kristen La Grange, “The Santa Maria Town Center cares about the Santa Maria Community deeply, we are delighted to connect with these amazing and deserving families. They were all so surprised and incredibly grateful, it filled all our hearts. Our only hope is that we were able to make their holidays brighter.”
