The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions recently presented a check for $3,500 to the Santa Barbara County Education Office North County Vision Program.
This gift assists the program with its annual recreation trip, which provides necessary educational opportunities and experiences in the areas of recreation and leisure, as well as social and independent life skills for students who are blind or have vision problems, according to a club spokesperson. For many, it is their first trip away from home.
This year, eight students traveled with staff to the U.S. Adaptive Recreation Center at Bear Mountain Resort. They spent time learning to ski, tobogganing and tubing, as well as learning organizational skills for travel away from home.
The Noontimers Lions will host its annual “Nite at the Races” sight program fundraiser on Saturday, March 23, to raise money for next year’s trip, as well as its annual scholarship for students in this vision program.
The family-friendly event, at the Eagles Hall, 668 South College, in Santa Maria, begins at 6 p.m. with a chicken dinner followed by stick “horse racing” with audience participation. The “winnings” from betting on a favorite horse or jockey are turned in for raffle tickets for chances to win prizes from area businesses and members.
Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for kids 5 and under. For tickets, call 805-406-9989.
The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions is part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members.