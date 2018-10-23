Santa Maria Native Serves Aboard one of Navy’s Most Advanced Warships

A 2011 Pioneer Valley High School graduate and Santa Maria native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason.
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan McCann-Drury is a fire controlman aboard the warship, based in Norfolk, Va. USS Mason is named after Secretary of the Navy John Young Mason and Distinguished Flying Cross Recipient Ensign Newton Henry Mason.
A Navy fire controlman is responsible for operating, launching, and controlling Tomahawk cruise missiles using the latest technology.
“There is nothing cooler than launching a missile,” McCann-Drury said.
McCann-Drury credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Santa Maria.
“Growing up I learned to keep working and never give up until the job is done,” McCann-Drury said.
U.S. Navy sailors, like McCann-Drury, are stationed both stateside and on the high seas aboard surface ships around the world. USS Mason is one of more than 60 ships on the east coast of the United States as part of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Atlantic Fleet.
U.S. Navy ships are deployed globally, and their presence helps the Navy control the sea. Sea control is vital to project power, secure common areas, deter aggression and assure allies when and where desired.
Due to its extensive combat capability, the Mason is able to fire Tomahawk Cruise Missiles and other weapons as part of sustained combat operations against targets on and below the sea, in addition to hitting targets hundreds of miles over the land.
The ship is equipped with the Aegis Combat System, which integrates the ship’s electronic sensors and weapons systems to defend against anti-ship missile threats. The ship’s air search and fire control radar provides continuous search and tracking of hundreds targets simultaneously.
The crew of more than 300 sailors build a strong fellowship while working alongside each other. The sailors are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions as part of a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.
“We are a tight-knit community. It feels like family," McCann-Drury said. "Our ship assisted with a plane crash off the Florida coast. Many of us were able to drop what we were doing to assist with getting the helicopter ready. Seeing everyone come together at a moment’s notice was very rewarding.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, McCann-Drury is most proud of being a Tomahawk technician.
“Working on the Tomahawk gives me a great sense of pride,” McCann-Drury said.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, McCann-Drury and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means I am a part of something bigger than myself," McCann-Drury added. "It’s a good foundation for my overall career, and I believe I’m making a difference in the world.”