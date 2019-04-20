About 20 students from Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools attended the Los Danzantes De Atzlan Folklorico Workshop at Fresno State University with Silvia Lozano, world-famous director of Ballet Folklorico National of Mexico.
The environment allowed the dancers to learn more about folkorico and its history of Mexican traditions through dance from world experts, according to Angel Hoyos, Panther and Saint beginning Mexican dance/folklorico teacher.
Here are some of the student reactions to attending.
"Going to the Danzantes De Atzlan Conference was such a great experience,’’ student Juan Antonio Martinez said. “I had the opportunity to meet Silvia Lozazno as well as Victor Torres, who are beyond great folklorico directors. I gained so much knowledge from these teachers about various regions and steps. Que viva mi cultura.’’
Student Monica Rodriguez added, "Going ... has taught me that the beauty of dance, folklorico namely, that folklorico unites people together. It does not matter whether you’re white, brown or any color, the meaning of a dancer is the passion they share with people both onstage and off. As dancers, our job is to invite people to share in the fun and educate public and enlighten their spirits, this for me is what dance is all about. In folklorico, although there is diversity of steps and regions, there is always a space for one to be themselves on stage and show their true colors."
"After all the workshops, I learned that it is important to remember to dance with your heart because even though I do not speak the Spanish language, it is still my home heritage,’’ student Deanna Blanco said. “By dancing, I feel that I can still communicate with others in this method of folklorico dance by pouring out my heart in every dance that I dance. My instructor at Fresno State reminded me of something by saying: Disfruten, which means to enjoy what you do and in this case enjoy dancing with all your passion."
“I enjoyed every single moment dancing in El Festival De Los Danzantes,’’ student Jose Gudino said. “Their instructors and dancers were amazing. I got very inspired learning from them. The traditional dances that were taught were extraordinary. This whole event was inspiring in so many ways."