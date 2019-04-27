Santa Maria High School FFA Senior Jennifer De Leon was selected to attend the Sacramento Leadership Experience, making her one of the top 75 graduating seniors in the state.
The conference, held March 5-8, allowed De Leon to step into the role of one of California’s state legislators. She was assigned a specific California district and spent the four days in Sacramento learning about government, issues in agriculture and ethics, water and natural resources, food and nutrition, and education.
At the end of the week, De Leon, had the opportunity to conduct mock legislation she had drafted during the conference on the chamber floor of the state senate or assembly.
“The Sacramento Leadership Experience was a life changing conference that taught me the importance of using our voice as a citizens in order to make the change we want to see in this society," said De Leon. "Being put as senator it was important for me to gain different perspectives and reach a bipartisan ground to get legislative policies passed in order to serve my constituents in the senate chambers. I know that our voice is the future of government, and this conference fueled my passion for agricultural policy in a legislative perspective. I know that in the future I will be involved in government that will entailed the valuable role I gained this week.”
De Leon also had the opportunity to meet with legislators representing the Santa Maria area including Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assembly member Jordan Cunningham.