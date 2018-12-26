Santa Maria High School Associated Student Body members rang bells for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive and raised more than $1,000 for the needy this holiday season.
The bell ringers participated during lunch at the Saint campus from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17. They also took their outreach off campus and involved friends and family.
“I had a good time asking friends and family for money (for this cause),’’ said senior Eduardo Apodaca, who raised $166.
“This is my favorite time of the year,” said junior Olivia Santos, who raised $93.25. “I know the Salvation Army will make great use of the money,’’
Senior Fernando Gonzalez summed up the important work: “I enjoy this kind of stuff, it feels good that we can raise this much money to help others,’’ he said.
This is the fifth year the Saint ASB has participated, according to Activity Director Adrian Salazar.