The Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast recently completed its scholarship application process and will be making awards ranging in size from $500 to $2,000 to 27 local students.
All local high schools, including St. Joseph High School, Pioneer Valley High School, Santa Maria High School, Valley Christian Academy, Righetti High School and Orcutt Academy High School participated.
"We were pleased with the quality of the applicants this year," said Mike Gibson a member of the scholarship committee. "With 120 applications to consider, the need is obvious within the community and it was difficult making the selections. While we were happy to give out 27 scholarships, we only wish we had more dollars to award."
The categories of scholarships include $1,000 Vocational Scholarships, $500 Hancock Bound Student Scholarships (renewable in year two at Hancock), $2,000 Breakfast Rotary Support Awards, and $2,000 Memorial Scholarships given in memory of deceased members of the Club.
Additionally, the Club established an endowment at Cal Poly to award $1,000 annually to a Cal Poly Architecture student in memory of Jared and Davie Hurley. Numerous members of the community contributed to this fund in memory of the Hurleys.
Mike Buhring, president of the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, said, “we were able to supplement our funding for scholarships this year thanks to the generous matching funding received from the Roy and Ida Eagle Foundation. We are so pleased that they, like those of us in the Club, fully believe in and want to support, our students and their future.”
The club also provided funding for the Sandy Carty Breakfast Rotary Nursing Scholarship at Hancock College through an endowment established there as well.
Below is a listing of the High School recipients and their awards. All of the students were honored at the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Awards Program at its meeting on May 30 at the Santa Maria Inn.
Vocational Scholarships - $1,000 each
• Erick Carlos Martinez – Santa Maria High School
• Patricia Goforth – Ernest Righetti High School
• Yolanda Gonzales Ignacio – Santa Maria High School
• Andrea Gutierrez – Santa Maria High School
• Lisette Hernandez – Ernest Righetti High School
• Alicia Silva – Santa Maria High School
• Noah Vasquez – Pioneer Valley High School
• Edgar Vazquez – St. Joseph High School
Hancock College Bound Student Scholarships- $500 each renewable
• Emily Greene – Orcutt Academy High School
• Belinda Hoang – Ernest Righetti High School
• Andra Vaness – Ernest Righetti High School
• Julianne Wong – Ernest Righetti High School
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Memorial Scholarships - $2,000 each
• Jason Dubowski – St. Joseph High School
• Carolina Lemus – Ernest Righetti High School
• Ariadna Romero-Gutierrez – Santa Maria High School
Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Support Awards- $2,000 each
• Sonia Maria Cervantes Vazquez – Ernest Righetti High School
• Jennifer De Leon-Dominguez – Santa Maria High School
• Chelsea Kang – Ernest Righetti High School
• Akemi Karamitsos – Ernest Righetti High School
• Naomi Lopez – Pioneer Valley High School
• Kate Martella – Ernest Righetti High School
• Jessalyn Pardo – Orcutt Academy High School
• Avi Patel – Orcutt Academy High School
• Jessica Powell – Ernest Righetti High School
• Katherine Rucker – Ernest Righetti High School
• Grace Sharp – Orcutt Academy High School
• Elizabeth Vitty – St. Joseph High School