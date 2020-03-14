Santa Barbara Vintners Fest postponed until Oct. 10; local wineries to remain open
Santa Barbara Vintners Association has announced that the 2020 Santa Barbara Vintners Festival originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 10, amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Gov. Newsom's statewide orders to cancel gatherings of over 250.

“It is our social responsibility to reschedule the Festival due to the uncertainty of the next few months,” said Santa Barbara Vintners Association CEO Alison Laslett, noting that local wineries which are are not typically crowded, will remain open and serving the public.

“Most of our tasting rooms have ample space to spread out and our local wineries are able to follow the CDC’s recommendations without closing up shop,” Laslett said. “For those customers that are not comfortable leaving home many wineries are offering shipping deals online; and nearly all wineries will ship direct to California residents. In urban areas, customers have been able to order wines to be delivered via grocery and alcohol delivery services.”

The rescheduled fall time festival will feature over 70 Santa Barbara County wine producers and food from local restaurants, farmers and caterers. For those that purchased Vintners Fest tickets and are unable to attend the new date, a refund can be requested by emailing info@sbcountywines.com.

For more information about the rescheduled Santa Barbara Vintners Festival Weekend, visit www.sbvintnersweekend.com.

