The Santa Barbara Printmakers Juried Exhibition will be on display from Nov. 13 through April 2019 in the Betteravia Gallery, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria. A free, public reception is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
The exhibition provides an opportunity for the public to experience contemporary printmaking through original prints. Printmakers throughout California and beyond were invited to submit works for the exhibition and almost 70 works of art by artists from throughout California will be on display.
The exhibition juror Sam Carr-Prindle, a Santa Barbara native, is a master printmaker at Crown Point Press in San Francisco. He specializes in intaglio printing (etchings) and earned his bachelors in fine art from the Rhode Island School of Design before becoming a master printer at Paulson Fontaine Press in Berkeley. His mother, Sara Carr, taught art at Goleta Valley Junior High School for more than 30 years.
The Santa Barbara Printmakers (SBP) is a group of artists dedicated to creating original artworks using hand and press printing processes such as etching, monotype, woodblock, collagraph, linocut, clay, lithography, screen printing, and photopolymer plates. Members include both emerging and established artists. The group organizes several exhibitions each year and provides information about members and local printmaking activities through its website www.sbprintmakers.com. The group’s exhibitions and activities are supported through dues and the talents, skills, and energy of members on a volunteer basis.
The show is presented by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, a Division of the County’s Community Services Department, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County. For more information, go to www.sbac.ca.gov.