The Santa Barbara Foundation welcomes Donna France and Ernesto Paredes to its Board of Trustees. Selected for their professional leadership and volunteer service, the new trustees begin their first three-year term this month.
The foundation also thanks outgoing trustees Gretchen Milligan and Robert Skinner for providing valuable insight and important leadership throughout their nine years of service on the foundation board.
Donna France and her husband Greg own and operate a family farming operation in the Santa Maria Valley. The Frances moved to Santa Maria more than 20 years ago and began their agricultural business in 2004, focusing on growing strawberries. Today, they farm approximately 900 acres devoted to both conventional and organic strawberries.
Ernesto Paredes is a seasoned executive director well-known for his educating, supporting and mentoring of individuals and agencies in the nonprofit sector. As a Santa Barbara County native, Ernesto’s primary goal is to identify and address unmet needs in the community and organize collaborating partnerships to execute solutions.