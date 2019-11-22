{{featured_button_text}}
A little to the right

Bob Kotowski gives needed instruction to his late friend and blind golfer Howard Shaw, so he can visualize where to hit the ball.

 Jay Farbman, Contributor

Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton will host the 19th annual Howard Shaw Memorial California Blind and Disabled Golf Classic Tournament, Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8, according to event co-founder, PGA Bob Kotowski, a golf coach of 25 years for the blind and disabled with Olde School Golf School.

Tournament headquarters has been designated at Pea Soup Andersen's Inn, Buellton, where meet-ups and award ceremonies will be held.

The weekend format begins on Friday, Dec. 6 with a complimentary practice round and participants' short game clinic. A "skins and pins" game is optional.

Saturday will begin with a 10:30 a.m. check-in at Zaca Creek course, located at 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton.

  • 11 a.m. - Blindfold/Blind Short Game Challenge
  • 12 p.m. - Shotgun start initiating a four-person scramble Pro-Am (1 tournament contestant will be paired with 3 partners - Professional or Amateur)
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Santa Ynez BBQ served
  • 5-7 p.m. - Awards banquet at Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn

Check-in at Zaca Creek course is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. 

  • 12 p.m. - 18-hole medal play begins with shotgun start
  • 4-5 p.m. - Awards and trophy presentation at Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn
Participants are asked to mail registration entries to: California Blind Golf Classic, c/o Bob Kotowski PGA, Zaca Creek Golf Course 223, Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton, CA, 93427; or contact Bob directly at bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com

For more information, visit www.oldeschoolgolfschool.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

