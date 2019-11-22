Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton will host the 19th annual Howard Shaw Memorial California Blind and Disabled Golf Classic Tournament, Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8, according to event co-founder, PGA Bob Kotowski, a golf coach of 25 years for the blind and disabled with Olde School Golf School.
Tournament headquarters has been designated at Pea Soup Andersen's Inn, Buellton, where meet-ups and award ceremonies will be held.
The weekend format begins on Friday, Dec. 6 with a complimentary practice round and participants' short game clinic. A "skins and pins" game is optional.
Saturday will begin with a 10:30 a.m. check-in at Zaca Creek course, located at 223 Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton.
- 11 a.m. - Blindfold/Blind Short Game Challenge
- 12 p.m. - Shotgun start initiating a four-person scramble Pro-Am (1 tournament contestant will be paired with 3 partners - Professional or Amateur)
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Santa Ynez BBQ served
- 5-7 p.m. - Awards banquet at Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn
Check-in at Zaca Creek course is set for Sunday at 11 a.m.
- 12 p.m. - 18-hole medal play begins with shotgun start
- 4-5 p.m. - Awards and trophy presentation at Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn
Participants are asked to mail registration entries to: California Blind Golf Classic, c/o Bob Kotowski PGA, Zaca Creek Golf Course 223, Shadow Mountain Drive, Buellton, CA, 93427; or contact Bob directly at bob@oldeschoolgolfschool.com
For more information, visit www.oldeschoolgolfschool.com
