For the past five years, People Helping People (PHP) has stepped in to fill the gap for students whose families cannot afford essential school supplies. This year local nonprofit Hidden Wings helped them to fill hearts — and backpacks.
Dean Palius, PHP CEO, said that on Wednesday, Aug.14 volunteers from local nonprofit Hidden Wings arrived at PHP to fill backpacks with school-recommended contents such as pencils, crayons, markers, rulers, notebooks, paper.
The backpacks were then distributed to local schools through their Family Service Advocates assigned to resource centers at the schools.
“Hidden Wings has become a go-to source for needed volunteers who not only helped with our school supplies project but also are regularly volunteer at PHP’s biweekly food distribution program at Mission Santa Ines," Palius said. "We are extremely grateful for their assistance.”
Hidden Wings' mission is to provide a place where young people with autism can spread their own wings and learn life skills.
For more information about donating to PHP’s school supplies project, contact Mayra at 805-588-2495 or email mayra@syvphp.org.
For more information about PHP and volunteer opportunities please visit www.syvphp.org.