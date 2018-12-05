About 30 Guadalupe parents tuned up their parenting skills to ensure their children can make the most of educational opportunities at Mary Buren Elementary and Kermit McKenzie Intermediate Schools.
The group graduated Thursday night after completing the 10-week program. The free classes, which were offered by Santa Barbara-based United-Parents or Padres-Unidos, focused on parenting skills and how to properly communicate with their children.
“I am happy with what I have learned. I wish I would have taken this class before so that I could have used this knowledge with my other children,’’ said Parent Faviola Mendoza.
School Board Member Jose Pereyra said he’s impressed that so many parents took advantage of the opportunity.
“I applaud all the parents that attended,’’ Pereyra said. “I will continue to support parent involvement programs like these, because it truly helps the family dynamic.”
A second set of classes will be offered in March. They will focus on the educational system and the importance of parental involvement in schools. For more information, contact the district office at 805 343-2114.