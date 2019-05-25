BUELLTON — Our County, Our Kids hosted a successful family fun day at the park on Sunday, May 19, to show appreciation for the resource families making a difference in the lives of the many youth in care who need it the most. The event gave resource parents a chance to disconnect from life’s daily stressors and enjoy an exciting day with the entire family.
Over 130 people attended the event and enjoyed a barbecue with a plethora of fun and relaxing activities including massages, face painting, bounce houses, a magic show, and a critter zone where children were able to see wild animals up close and in person.
The Emergency Childcare Bridge and the Public Health Care Department were onsite to share educational information with resource families and 14 students from San Marco’s High School’s RFASST program were in attendance to provide childcare throughout the day.
Custom Workouts, a gym based out of Santa Maria, generously provided fun workout sessions to children, teens and adults at no charge. Custom Workouts is a hands on gym that is results based, with a mission to provide affordable fitness for everyone, in a non-intimidating environment that is open to anyone with a fitness goal.
“Since the beginning of my career I’ve always wanted to be more involved on a larger level and have been so fortunate to work with kids, adolescents and young adults, keeping them positive, productive and back on a straight path to success, Marc Gatson, president and CEO of Custom Workouts said. “My goal is to keep kids off the street and give them something positive and productive to do. My four words to live by are motivation, fitness, positivity and production.”
Our County. Our Kids is a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services (SBC DSS). It is the SBC DSS resource family recruitment, retention, and support program. Visit www.ourcountyourkids.org/ for more information.