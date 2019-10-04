Sandy Blair gave a presentation at the Orcutt Lions Club recently and talked about Operation WEBS (Women Empowered Build Strong), her mission, and the impact homelessness has had on her and her veteran sisters in arms.
Blair explained that to date, Operations WEBS has “housed four (female veterans), and three of them are still living in our Orcutt Stability Home”.
Blair went on to explain that the mission Operation WEBS has is “truly from my own experience of separating (from) the Air Force and losing everything, because I was over qualified and couldn’t get a job”. Sadly, this experience is not unique to Blair, but is a common experience female veterans face when reintegrating into the civilian world.
Operation WEBS celebrated it’s one year anniversary on Sept. 11. To celebrate, the nonprofit held its second Tiny House Gala at the Santa Maria Country Club. Mike Carroll attended the event and said “We would like to help out a little bit more, with a check for $1,000”.
Blair went on to explain that here she is, “Ten years later fulfilling this dream. I am blessed to be doing that here in Orcutt, here in California and on the Central Coast”. Members of the community, such as the Orcutt Lions Club have become the foundation of Blair’s success in building these Tiny Homes on Wheels (THOWs). As a nonprofit, without the local support, it would be hard to bring this dream to life.
You have free articles remaining.
Blair said that “This community has been above and beyond anything, anywhere, that I have ever lived and experienced”. It is when good people with great hearts come together around such a vital issue, that change occurs. These women have served their country and are coming home, only to find themselves homeless and often jobless.
According to the DOD, female veterans are three times more likely to homeless and 215% more likely to commit suicide than their male counterparts. Providing them with safety and shelter is the first step in a very large process, to make sure these women don’t fall through the cracks and reintegrate successfully.
California’s 35th District Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham chose Operation WEBS as “Nonprofit of the Month” in August. The award was one of many recent recognitions to include the “Veteran of the Month” by 5th District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, as well as a “Congressional Recognition Certificate” from 24th Congressional District Representative Salud Carbajal.
Vandenberg Air Force Base has also been involved with Operation WEBS. A group of volunteers from the Civil Engineering Squadron assisted with the building of a tiny home on wheels earlier this year, working toward completion of a new home for a homeless female veteran.
For more information, visit https://OperationWEBS.org or contact Director of Communications and Event Marketing Caity Casey at (805) 865-6318 or caity@operationwebs.org.