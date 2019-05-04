{{featured_button_text}}
Noontime Rotary Club helps area non-profits

At their Tuesday meeting at the Santa Maria Inn, the Noontime Rotary Club presented checks to representatives of area nonprofit groups Achievement House, Angel Tree Camp, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, Camp Fire Central Coast of California, Inc., Central Coast Literacy, Council Catholic Charities, ECHO Group, Inc., Family Care Network, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, GAATE Foundation, Good Samaritan Shelter, Harvest Community Center Inc., Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Roundtable, Santa Maria Philharmonic, Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Orcutt Academy Spartatroniks, Orcutt Area Seniors In Service, Inc. (OASIS), SBC Farm Bureau, and the Oceano Junior Lifeguard Program.
